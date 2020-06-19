Ruth E. KeeneyRehrersburg - Ruth E. Keeney, 86, of Rehrersburg, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown.She was the widow of Clarence I. Keeney, whom she married in 1952, and who died in 1995.Born on the family fruit farm south of Rehrersburg, PA on March 13, 1934, she was the third child and youngest daughter of the late Amos M. and Nora M. (Easton) Frantz. At the time of her death, she was also the last of 69 first cousins through the Frantz clan.Ruth was a 1952 Graduate of Bethel High School. She worked as a waitress, in a local garment factory, as local school custodian, as a census-taker and a residential cleaner. During the last two decades she worked in honey packaging and order delivery for Keeney-Ziegler Apiaries of Bethel, a beekeeping and wholesale honey business established by her brother-in-law, Paul S. Ziegler, and run by Ruth's son Dennis until his death in 2014, where she resided until her move to StoneRidge in 2019.Ruth was a life-long member of Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, Bethel. She served as a song-leader and participated in the women's chorus and church choir.Ruth is survived by sons, Rev. Delmas L. Keeney, husband of Lois, of Mechanicsburg, & David N. Keeney, of Coudersport; grandchildren, Christen, Christopher, husband of Amy, Benjamin, husband of Lauren, Jonathan, husband of Laura, Ariana & Harold Keeney; great grandchildren, Julia, Aaron, & Cillian; and daughter-in-law, Elaine Keeney.In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was preceded in death by a son, Dennis C. Keeney; granddaughter, Janel Keeney; sister, Orpha Ziegler; & brother, A. James Frantz.A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family. An on-line video memorial observance is also being planned for the wider community.Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown was entrusted with the arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made to, Little Swatara Church of the Brethren 31 Rehrersburg Road P.O. Box 437 Bethel, PA 19507 or PA State Bee Keepers Association (PSBA), c/o Bob Tatro, 110 Holly Hill Dr., Oakdale, PA 15071