Ruth E. Nepi
Lebanon - Ruth E. Nepi, 88, died Thursday, October 31, 2019, at her granddaughter's residence.
Born in Richland on April 10, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Loron R. and Miriam E. (Trautman) Fogelman.
Ruth was a 1948 graduate of Marion Township School and a 1949 graduate of Myerstown High School. She was employed as a group leader at Sterling Drug, Myerstown, for 28 1/2 years, from where she retired in 1993. She was also employed at Hershey Chocolate Factory for four years. Ruth was an active member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Dickinson, ND, where she was in the church quilting group and Women's Missionary Federation. Ruth volunteered with the Home Health Department of St. Joseph's Hospital, Dickinson, ND. She enjoyed golfing, crocheting, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, reading, playing solitaire, remodeling rooms, watching TV, landscaping, and gardening.
Ruth is survived by daughters, Denise A. Loser, of Jonestown, Diane L. Moyer, wife of Rico Irizarry, Jr., of Lebanon, Marie A., wife of William Leach, of Leola, Arkansas; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter, sisters; Marion L. Hibshman, of Myerstown, and Shirley J., wife of Phillip Pfaltz, of Lebanon. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Colleen M. Nepi, who died March 25, 2006, and sisters, Helen Moyer, Sandra Fogelman, Barbara Fogelman, and Loretta Harnish.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 9 a.m. Interment will be at Tulpehocken Cemetery, Richland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the PKD Foundation. Please visit www.pkdcure.org for details.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019