Ruth Elizabeth Litz
Annville - Ruth Elizabeth Litz, 92, of Annville died Monday, May 11, 2020 in Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon
Born in Rexmont on December 27, 1927, she was the daughter of the late John Albert and Ursula Ulrich Carpenter. She was retired from the personnel department with Sears and Roebuck.
Ruth graduated from Annville High School. Her favorite musical artist was Elvis Presley who she saw live in concert, her favorite color was blue, favorite flower was the petunia, and favorite food was Bread and Butter Pickles. If she could live her life over again and change something, it would be the ability to discern the truth at a younger age and she wants her family to remember, "she cries for animals". She was a lover of cats and started the Humane Society Thrift Shop in Lebanon County and conducted many yard sales to give the money she earned to the Thrift Shop.
Surviving is a son John R. husband of Jo Ellen Litz of Lebanon, two grandchildren, Jerome Litz and Laurie Litz Andrews and two great grandchildren, Spencer Grogan and Ella Andrews.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Mt. Annville Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067 in her memory. Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 13 to May 14, 2020