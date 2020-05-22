|
Ruth Florence Stein nee Kunkle
Bethel - Ruth Florence (Kunkle) Stein, co-owner of Spring Meadow Farm, Bethel, passed away onThursday, May 21, 2020 at the Maidencreek Place assisted living facility. Ruth, age 87, was the widow of Lee D. Stein who passed away on May 28, 2016. Born in Tilden Township, PA, on April 9, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Charles E. Kunkle and Sarah R. (Weaver) Kunkle. Surviving are two sons, Keith L. Stein, husband of Shirley A. (Dukelow) of Mill Hall, PA; and Kevin L. Stein, husband of Brenda A. (Celmer) of Bernville, PA. Also surviving her are five grandchildren, Matthew L. Stein, Christopher J. Stein, James L. Stein, Timothy L. Stein, and Taryn A. Stein; and five great grand-daughters, Claire, Ayla, Teagan, Lara, and Nora. Ruth Stein was a lifetime member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bethel, PA. She served as the adult Sunday school teacher, President of the Salem Church Council, and her most cherished position as organist for over 20 years. Ruth Stein served as the Secretary/Treasurer of the Bethel-Tulpehocken Council of Churches for 42 years. She was an advocate for the monthly food bank and clothing giveaways organized through the Bethel- Tulpehocken Council. Ruth attended Bethel High School and became a bookkeeper working for the TTMA Truck Stop in Frystown and Fredericksburg Livestock Auction. After retirement Ruth planted her own fruit orchard growing peaches, apples, pears, blackberries and blueberries. Ruth enjoyed family gatherings especially at the Annual Goose Day Dinner on September 29th each year. Her hobbies included oil painting, baking pies, and canning fruits and vegetables. Her famous apple pie is still talked about at community gatherings. Ruth was predeceased by her grandson, Daniel K. Stein on June 3, 2017. Also predeceased are her eight siblings, Dorothy (Kunkle) Althouse, Pauline (Kunkle) Clauser, Pearl (Kunkle) Sweinhart, Arthur Kunkle, Paul Kunkle, Raymond Kunkle, Eugene Kunkle, and Ray Kunkle. The family would like to thank the staff at Maidencreek Place, Laurel Center and Caring Hospice Services for providing exceptional care for Ruth. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Contributions in memory of Ruth may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 8410 Lancaster Avenue, Bethel, PA 19507 for the solar panel project or to the Bethel Tulpehocken Council of Churches, c/o Ralph Wanner, 4650 Rt. 419, Womelsdorf, PA 19567 for the food bank. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 22 to May 24, 2020