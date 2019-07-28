|
|
Ruth H. Bushong
- - Ruth H. Bushong died peacefully at the age of 106 on Thursday, July 25, 2019. A resident of Brethren Village, she lived on a dairy farm in West Hempfield Twp., Lancaster County from 1935 to 2000. She was a member of the Mountville Church of the Brethren, serving in the office of deacon with her late husband, Robert H. Bushong, who died in 1983. She was in Farm Women Society #4, enjoyed quilting, gardening, traveling and serving others. Ruth was the daughter of the late Rev. Peter S. and Sadie Burkholder Heisey of Clay Twp., Lancaster County.
She is survived by five children: E. Faye Rohrer (wife of the late Jay H. Rohrer) of Lititz, PA, Glenn R. (Ruth E.) Bushong, Columbia, PA, Reba J. (Dean) Beery, North Manchester, IN, S. Marie (Melvin) Breneman, Strasburg, PA, and Dale E. (Frances) Bushong, Annville, PA. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers: Ralph B., Samuel B., and Enos B. Heisey. She was also preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Hope E. Breneman.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Mountville Church of the Brethren, 60 Clay St, Mountville, PA 17554 on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. with visitation preceding the service at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Mountville Church of the Brethren. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence visit Workmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 28, 2019