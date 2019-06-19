Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church
600 Shepherd Street
Jonestown, PA
Pine Grove - Ruth L. "Ruthie" Tilley, 86, of Pine Grove, died on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Schoolyard Square- StoneRidge Retirement Living. She was born on Friday, December 9, 1932 to the late Earnest A. M. Saphore and Thelma P. Saphore nee Pifer in Mifflinville, PA. She was a member of Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church. Ruth was involved with mission ministry, enjoyed puzzles, reading, watching classic movies and spending time with family and friends. Surviving are sons Bryon K. Tilley and spouse, Thurmon D. Tilley and spouse, Roger A. Tilley and spouse; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother Allen M. Saphore; sisters Maybelle Schies and spouse, Mary Zimmerman and spouse; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Raymond J. Tilley Jr.; brothers Earnest Saphore, William Saphore. Memorial services will be on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church, 600 Shepherd Street, Jonestown. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church- Missions fund, 600 Shepherd Street, Jonestown, PA 17038. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 19, 2019
