Richland - Ruth Mary Sonnen, 96, of Richland, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Glenn A. Sonnen. She was born in Heidelberg Township on April 22, 1923, a daughter of the late Isaac B. and Katie R. Batzel Mock. Ruth was a homemaker and farmer's wife and a member of the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Schaefferstown. She is survived by children: Paul Sonnen and wife Cathy of Richland; Malcolm Sonnen and wife Janice of Richland; Carolyn Sonnen and husband Philip Greenfield of Annapolis, MD; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brothers, Donald Mock and wife Anita of Myerstown; John Mock and wife Pat of Lebanon; sister in laws, Lois Mock, Mary Ellen Hoffa and Eva Mock. She was preceded in death by brothers, Monroe, Aaron, Paul and Luke Mock; sisters, Miriam Miller, Edith Zehring and Martha Bennetch. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2 pm in St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1432 Heidelberg Ave., Schaefferstown. Private interment in Millbach Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 278, Schaefferstown, PA 17088. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019