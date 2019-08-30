Services
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1432 Heidelberg Ave.
Schaefferstown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Sonnen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Mary Sonnen


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Mary Sonnen Obituary
Ruth Mary Sonnen

Richland - Ruth Mary Sonnen, 96, of Richland, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Glenn A. Sonnen. She was born in Heidelberg Township on April 22, 1923, a daughter of the late Isaac B. and Katie R. Batzel Mock. Ruth was a homemaker and farmer's wife and a member of the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Schaefferstown. She is survived by children: Paul Sonnen and wife Cathy of Richland; Malcolm Sonnen and wife Janice of Richland; Carolyn Sonnen and husband Philip Greenfield of Annapolis, MD; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brothers, Donald Mock and wife Anita of Myerstown; John Mock and wife Pat of Lebanon; sister in laws, Lois Mock, Mary Ellen Hoffa and Eva Mock. She was preceded in death by brothers, Monroe, Aaron, Paul and Luke Mock; sisters, Miriam Miller, Edith Zehring and Martha Bennetch. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2 pm in St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1432 Heidelberg Ave., Schaefferstown. Private interment in Millbach Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 278, Schaefferstown, PA 17088. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now