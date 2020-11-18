Ruth N. HooverMyerstown - Ruth N. Hoover, 83, of Myerstown, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Paul S. Hoover who died in 1981.Born in Gordonville on November 29, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Mary M. Nolt Sensenig. She was a member of the Elm Street Mennonite Church, Lebanon.She is survived by her son Carl Hoover of Myerstown; daughters Phyllis wife of Stephen Mast of Kenbridge, VA, Janet wife of Enos Lehman of Chambersburg, Rhoda wife of Myron Miller of Partridge, KS and Lynda wife of Anthony Gingerich of Guys Mills, PA; brothers Noah (Esther) Sensenig of Quarryville, John (Pauline) Sensenig of Nottingham and Melvin (Phoebe Ann) Sensenig of East Earl; sisters Frances (Harlan) Martin of New Holland, Evelyn Snyder of Ephrata, Verna (Leon) Burkholder of Ephrata and Esther (Lloyd) Fox of East Earl; 20 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her son Stanley, brothers Milton and David and sisters Anna, Barbara, Mary Etta and Erma.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Swatara Mennonite Church, 10 Camp Swatara Rd., Myerstown. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 1:00 - 3:00 and 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Lebanon Valley Mennonite Church, 7821 Lancaster Ave., Myerstown. Interment will be at the Zeigler's Meeting House Cemetery, Bethel.Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.