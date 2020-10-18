Ruth Naomi ShaakMyerstown - Ruth Naomi Shaak, 91, died peacefully Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Cedar Haven, Lebanon.She was the wife of Joseph E. Shaak, who died January 12, 2018.Born in Clay Twp., PA on February 28, 1929, Naomi was the daughter of the late Daniel and Emma (Arzbaecher) Brubaker.A graduate of South Lebanon High School, Naomi was a member of Grace UCC, Lebanon. She was a past member of the Farm Women Group #9. Naomi enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.She is survived by sons, Joseph E., Jr., husband of Jacqueline Shaak, of Myerstown, William A., Sr., husband of Mary Frances Shaak, of Myerstown, Kerry D., husband of Shelly Shaak, of Sinking Spring; daughter-in-law, Constance K. Shaak, of Myerstown; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Naomi was preceded in death by a son, Thomas E. Shaak; sisters, Dorothy, Kathryn, Marjorie; and brothers, Daniel, Abraham, Fred, and Eugene.Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace UCC, 1000 S. 5th Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.