1/1
Ruth Naomi (Wenzel) Wenger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Naomi (Wenzel) Wenger

Myerstown - Ruth Naomi (Wenzel) Wenger, 94, formerly of Richland, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Rile's Home-Aide Haven, Myerstown, PA. She was the wife of the late Paul Strohm Wenger. She was born on September 10, 1925 in Leola, Lancaster County, a daughter of the late Samuel Musser Wenzel and Bertha (Mohler) Wenzel. Ruth was employed as a prep cook at Dutchway Farm Market in Myerstown. She was a member of the Heidelberg Church of the Brethren where she served as deaconess, custodian and was involved with the Church Women's Fellowship. Ruth loved music and sang in small groups and was a song leader. She enjoyed flowers, gardening; sewing, quilting, puzzles, reading, board games and playing the piano. Ruth is survived by children, Susan Wenger of Richland; Nancy Evick and husband Lee R. of Brandywine, WV; Jesse Wenger and wife Beverly of Myerstown; six grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Wenzel. Ruth's funeral service will be held privately. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heidelberg Church of the Brethren, c/o Thomas Eberly, 320 S. Ramona Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
7179496588
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved