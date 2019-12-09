Services
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-9211
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Hershey - Ruth Naomi (Bomgardner) Risser, 88, of Hershey, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her residence. She was born Monday, April 6, 1931 in Lebanon to the late William and Stella Bomgardner. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Richard E. Risser, on Thursday, September 4, 2014.

She retired from the Hershey Company where she worked in production and enjoyed the position of rotating on the various lines to give her fellow employees breaks and time off. She enjoyed word searches, reading, cooking and spending time talking with dear friends.

She is survived by two sons, Richard A. Risser, Sr. and husband Terry Q. Bergman and David E. Risser and wife Beth; a grandson, Richard A. Risser, Jr.; a great-grandson, Adryck P. Risser; and ten siblings. She was predeceased by four siblings.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 12th at 11 AM at Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078. Family and friends are invited for viewing from 10 AM until time of the service. Burial will follow in Hanoverdale Cemetery, Hummelstown. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
