Sally Ann Lawerence
Lancaster - Sally Ann Lawerence, 77 of Lancaster, passed away at home on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born in Lebanon on September 12, 1941, a daughter of the late John Henry and Mildred Wagner Lawerence. Ms. Lawerence was employed for 20 years Staff Nursing at Lancaster General and Harrisburg Hospital. She was a RN Teacher- College Nursing Program for 28 years. Her Education was Harrisburg Hospital 3 years Nursing School; University of Maryland; Ohio State and Albright College for BS, Masters and PHD Degrees. Her memberships/ organizations are PNA and ANA America's Nursing Assoc. Vice Pres. Director, Commissioner; Founder Trustee for foundation of Nursing; Chairman and Board Member of NLN; Served on many community organizations; Developed one of the 1st interactional models for Nursing Theory; Editor and Consultant for Nursing Magazine( Air Nursing); Leading National Honor Society for Nursing Research; Published Theory Development, Death and Dying, AIDS, Stress for Nursing Books and Magazine Articles. Her hobbies were Cooking and Writing (Nursing and Children Books) and a few were published. Ms. Lawerence is survived by her sister: June E. Lawerence of Louisiana. She was predeceased by a brother: J. Henry Lawerence and a sister: Rena M. Lawerence. A Graveside Service will be held in the Covenant Greenwood Cemetery, Lebanon on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00AM. Contributions may be made in Sally's memory to the Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster PA, 17602 or Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St, Lancaster, PA, 17603. Thank you to all of the caregivers for your excellent care By Your Side Home Care and Compassionate Care Hospice. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019