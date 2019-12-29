Resources
Sally Louise Alekna

Sally Louise Alekna Obituary
Sally Louise Alekna

1939-2019 Age 80

Sally was born in Binghamton, NY to Robert and Cora Bockstahler. She graduated with honors from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, Elmira, NY, in 1960. She enjoyed every minute of a diversified and memorable thirty-seven RN nursing career in Dallas, TX until her retirement in 1997.

Her career included serving in pediatric oncology, establishing a hospital-based ambulance service and a hospital-wide I.V. service, several hospital med surg supervisory roles including director of nursing. Sally loved and respected her staff, her patients and her physicians. In the last six years of her career, Sally held the position of Director of Medical Affairs for a major HMO in Dallas, TX where she was responsible for quality assurance, in-patient concurrent review, and provider recruitment and relations. Sally attended Sacred Heart and St. Cecelia Catholic Churches.

Sally was blessed to be able to visit her family and friends and to spend time with her loving husband prior to her passing.

Sally is survived by her beloved husband, Stan, her twin sons Chris Coyle and his son Peyton of Green Cove Springs, FL, and Tim Coyle, his wife Gayelynn and their son Chance of Roanoke, TX, stepdaughter Cathy Alekna of Orleans, MA, stepdaughter Vonnie DePaul and her son Patrick of Plano, TX, stepdaughter Patricia Gore and her husband Craig, and their son William in the U.S. Navy and their daughter Jessica of Canyon Lake, TX.

Interment will be private at Fort Indiantown Gap Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Rd., Lebanon, PA 17042. Wellspan.org

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
