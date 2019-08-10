Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
141 W. Main Street
Fredericksburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sallyann Boyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sallyann Boyer


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sallyann Boyer Obituary
Sallyann Boyer

Lebanon - Sallyann Daub-Boyer, 71, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her home. She was born on Tuesday, May 4, 1948 to the late Robert K. Daub and Esther E. Daub nee Bernheisel in Lebanon. Sallyann enjoyed thrift shopping, antiques, her cat, Mystical and Dairy Queen ice cream. Surviving are son Robert E. Hopple; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Larry E. Boyer; daughter HollySue Hopple-Leedy; son Earl R. Hopple; 2 brothers; 1 sister. Memorial services will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John's United Church of Christ, 141 W. Main Street, Fredericksburg. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North Lebanon Township Fire Police Assoc. or Lebanon County Humane Society. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sallyann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now