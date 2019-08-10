|
Sallyann Boyer
Lebanon - Sallyann Daub-Boyer, 71, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her home. She was born on Tuesday, May 4, 1948 to the late Robert K. Daub and Esther E. Daub nee Bernheisel in Lebanon. Sallyann enjoyed thrift shopping, antiques, her cat, Mystical and Dairy Queen ice cream. Surviving are son Robert E. Hopple; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Larry E. Boyer; daughter HollySue Hopple-Leedy; son Earl R. Hopple; 2 brothers; 1 sister. Memorial services will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John's United Church of Christ, 141 W. Main Street, Fredericksburg. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North Lebanon Township Fire Police Assoc. or Lebanon County Humane Society. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 10, 2019