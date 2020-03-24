Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Salvatore H. Ferrara


1932 - 2020
Salvatore H. Ferrara Obituary
Salvatore H. Ferrara

Lebanon - Salvatore H. Ferrara, 87, of Lebanon died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was the husband of Marie Scotto Ferrara with whom he would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this June.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on November 18, 1932, he was the son of the late Peter F. and Theresa Esposito Ferrara. He was employed as a purchasing agent for Pan American World Airways for 38 years and a U.S. Army veteran of Korea.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons Dr. Leonard P. husband of Alicia Ferrara of Lebanon, Thomas L. husband of Jacqueline Ferrara of Lebanon, Peter T. husband of Kristine Kuzma of Palmyra, seven grandchildren Dr. Teresa Ferrara-Bowens wife of Christopher Bowens, and John, Nicholas, Paula-Marie, Michael, Matthew, and Kristopher Ferrara, and two great grandchildren Luke and Conor Bowens. He was preceded in death by three brothers.

Due to the current Covid-19 medical issue, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678 in his memory.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
