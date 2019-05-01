|
Samantha L. Tittle-Green
Annville - Samantha L. Tittle-Green, 31, of Annville, died suddenly after a courageous battle with a lengthy illness on Friday, April 26, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of Lorenzo Baily Green, Sr.
Born in Hershey on December 8, 1987, she was the daughter of Nancy B. Tittle Brightbill, wife of George of Lebanon, and the late John W. Tittle, Jr. She was a stay at home Mom, and an awesome wife and friend to her husband. Samantha was a wonderful mother, adoring aunt and cherished by her friends. She loved the Lord and was gifted with empathy, a passion to help others, and a counselor to everyone.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are two sons William Donavon Green, Lorenzo Baily Green, Jr. and nephew Da-Modric Green with whom she lived, a brother John W. Tittle III and wife Lauren of Jonestown, step-sisters Angie wife of James Frain of Akron, PA, Lynsey wife of Jeff Buvoltz of Annville, sisters in heart Lisa, Christy and Grace, grandmother Fay A. Barb of Middletown, mother-in-law Linda Green of Virginia, and sisters-in-law Erica Green of Reading, Sabrina Green of Virginia, Belinda Booker of Virginia, and Monica Green of Virginia. Nieces and nephews Emma, Carter, Nathan, Zackery, Ian, Allyson, Elijah, Callum, Johnny, Micah, Tmyia, Kyla, Trason, and Trenton.
Contributions may be made to Lebanon Valley Youth for Christ, 740 Willow Street, Lebanon, PA 17046, as well as a GoFundMe page set up for the family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 1, 2019