Samuel D. Miller
Palmyra - Samuel D. Miller, 91, of Palmyra, passed away at Spang Crest Manor on November 2, 2019 with family by his side. He was the husband of the late Phyllis J. Brunner Miller to whom he was married for 55 years.
Born March 14, 1928 in Hershey, he was a son of the late DeWitt S. and Mary M. Fegan Miller. Sam was a 1946 graduate of Palmyra High School. A USMC veteran, Sam was employed by the Federal Government at Olmstead Air Force Base and IGMR. He was a member of the following organizations IGMR Fish and Game Conservation Club, Palmyra Sportsmen's Association, Brownstone Lodge #666 F & AM, Scottish Rite Chapter of Harrisburg, Zembo Temple of Harrisburg; Lebanon and Hershey Shrine Clubs. Sam also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ.
Sam is survived by his son Michael S. Miller and wife, Lynn, of Weimar, Texas, and daughter Marilyn K. Henderson of Palmyra, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Ned H. Miller of Palmyra and a sister Doris V. Miller-King of Midland, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday November 7, 2019 at 11 AM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra. There will be a viewing held from 10AM until 11AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity UCC, 40 W. Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019