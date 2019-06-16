|
|
Samuel E. Trump
Lebanon - Samuel E. Trump, age 77, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Son of the late Edward C. and Helen M. (nee Brown), he was born on January 28, 1942, in Berwick, PA.
Sam served in the U.S. Air Force 15th Weather Squadron from 1959 to 1967, being honorably discharged as a staff sergeant. It was during this time, while stationed at Lajes Field on Terceira Island in the Azores, that he met his wife, Ema. He had an early interest in repairing radios as a teenager. His formal military training as a weather equipment technician led to a lifelong career in electrical and air conditioning installation and repair. He was an electrician for Heagy Electric and K. J. Delp, Inc., and was employed by Alcoa, and later, in the maintenance department of the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon. While serving as a disc jockey for the Harrisburg YMCA, he was awarded 1958's Teenager of the Year for providing the music for numerous playground dances and events. During his time in the Azores, Sam developed a love of scuba diving and became a member of the Aquaknights of Atlantis Skin Diving Club.
Sam was a Past Commander of Hermit Commandery No. 24 Knight Templar, Past Thrice Illustrious Master, Lebanon Council No. 27, and Past High Priest of Weidle Royal Arch Chapter No. 197, all of Lebanon County's York Rite Masonic Bodies. He was known for loving his wife's excellent cooking, including all types of desserts, especially cookies, and thoroughly enjoyed adding to his extensive collection of Snoopy-related memorabilia. Sam was a loving husband, father and "PaPa" and will be sadly missed by his family and friends, including the waitresses and staff at the Quentin Haus Restaurant.
He is survived by his wife, Ema E. (Carreiro) of 56 years; two sons, Sam E of Lebanon and Michael A. of Rexmont, and a daughter, Helen M., wife of David B. Billingham, of Grantville; two grandchildren, Benjamin D. Billingham, of Harrisburg and Laura A., wife of David D. Hummel, of Hellam, PA; and one great-grandson, Colson D. Hummel. Also, surviving is one sister, Barbara E. Zimmerman, wife of Gary R. Zimmerman, Overland Park, KS, two half-siblings, Edward C. Trump, Jr., of Mechanicsburg, PA and Debra K. Snyder, Ickesburg, PA, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sam was preceded in death by his sister, Carol A. Miller.
Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with full military honors. At Sam's request, services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., Lebanon. For further information please call 717-272-4634 or to share online condolences visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornwall Iron Furnace Associates (CIFA) or the Lebanon County Historical Society.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 16, 2019