Samuel G. "Sam" Strong
Annville - Samuel G. "Sam" Strong, 72, of Annville, died on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at M.S. Hershey Medical Center. He was born on Monday, November 17, 1947 to the late Florence Strong in Hollandale, MS. He retired from the Army. Sam enjoyed bowling and volunteering at Cedar Crest football and basketball games. Surviving are children Samantha Strong, Andrew Tanberg, Jerome Tanberg; grandchildren Kasper Tanberg, Ivy Tanberg; sisters Barbara Carroll, Matti Williams; nieces Lindsay Bishop, Erikka Bishop. He was preceded in death by wife Janice K. Strong nee Bishop. A celebration of life will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Memorial Lake, Ft. Indiantown Gap, PA. Inurnment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at 2:00 on October 2, 2020. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com