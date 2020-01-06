|
|
Samuel Seldomridge
Richland -
Samuel Seldomridge, 92, of Richland, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Juniper Village, Lebanon, PA. He was the husband of the late Arlene M. Fitterling Seldomridge. He was born in West Cocalico Township, Lancaster County on August 19, 1927, a son of the late Samuel Seldomridge and Louella Meckley Maywell. Sam was employed at Dana Corporation in Reading for many years and a member of the Millcreek Lutheran Church, Newmanstown, PA. He was Past Commander of Richland American Legion, Post 880; served as Chief of Neptune Fire Co. in Richland from 1972-74. He also served in the US Army; Neptune Fire Company carnival committee for many years and was involved with the Lebanon County Firemen for 50 years. He enjoyed fishing, his time at his place in Delaware; and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by children, Dennis Seldomridge and wife Sharon; Denise Hayden and Deanne Randler and husband Richard, Jr., all of Richland; nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and a half- sister, Janet Delp of FL. He was preceded in death by son, Delroy Seldomridge; daughter, Deborah Kreiser; granddaughter, Stacey Pennington; great grandson, Jeremiah Hayden; a half-brother and four half- sisters. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10 am in Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown with a viewing beginning on Saturday at 9 am. Interment will be made in the Richland Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Richland American Legion Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Neptune Fire Co., P. O. Box 29, Richland, PA 17088. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020