Sandra E. Smith
Sandra E. Smith

Lebanon - Sandra E. Smith, 77, of Lebanon, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Cedar Haven. She was born on Saturday, August 28, 1943 to the late Victor Klohr and Anna Klohr nee Lehman in Lebanon. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Sandra liked going to the beach, collecting lighthouses, knitting, sewing and collecting jewelry. Surviving are children Terri Sheptock and spouse Rudy, Christi Patrick and spouse Brian, Annette Smith, Lynn Smith, Stacy Smith; grandchildren Rudy III, Leah, Abbie, Joel; Shane, Melisa, Jesse; Mandi, Amber, Ryan; Nathan, Nikki, Zach; Terrell; great grandchildren Jude, Gideon, Eden, Lucia, Claire, Adelina; Lilli, Tucker, Graham, Easton; Amaya, Lia, Harper; Jayliana, Anna, Landon; brother Daniel Klohr; sister Vicki Herr. She was preceded in death by husband Harold C. Smith. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association- Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
