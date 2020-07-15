1/1
Sandra Irene Deimler
1948 - 2020
Sandra Irene Deimler

Myerstown - Sandra Irene (Barr) Deimler, 72, of Myerstown, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.

She was the wife of Gary Robert Deimler.

Born in Pottsville, PA on January 1, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Norma Helen Barr.

Sandra attended Pine Grove High School. She was employed as a school student transportation driver for DB Fisher Tour and Travel, Lebanon, and worked at Sears in Lebanon.

Sandra is survived by a daughter, Lora Tobias, of Myerstown; sons, Paul Dinger, of Lebanon, Jason Dinger, of Lebanon; grandchildren, Amanda Macfaline, Michelle Fry, Michael Fry, Brianna Dinger, Cullen Dinger; great-grandchildren, Teagan and Ryker Macfaline, and Hazel and Jace Dinger; sister, Cindy, wife of Billy Carter, of Salem, VA; brothers, Richard, husband of Jane Barr, of Pine Grove, Robert, husband of Mary Jean Barr, of Cressona, Harry "Bud" Barr, of Sparta, TN; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tara Tobias.

Services and inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
