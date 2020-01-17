|
|
Sandra J. Tulos
Fredericksburg - Sandra J. Tulos, 53 of Fredericksburg passed away at home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born in Hagerstown, MD on July 3, 1966, a daughter of Sara L. Hannigan of Red Lion and the late Harlan J. Hannigan. Sandy was the wife of Matthew J. Tulos to whom she was married for 10 years. Mrs. Tulos was a Vender at the Renaissance Faire, Manheim. She enjoyed Crafts, Photography, Animals, Puzzles, Games, Music, Trivia, Family and Friends. She was a graduate of the Red Lion High Class of 1984. Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are her son: Vincent Wenrich of Lebanon and granddaughter: Kirra Elizabeth Wenrich. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon is handling the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020