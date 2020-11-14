1/
Sandra K. "Sandy" Hinkel
1957 - 2020
Sandra K. "Sandy" Hinkel

Lebanon - Sandra K. "Sandy" Hinkel, 62, of Lebanon, passed away at her residence on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Sandy was born in Harrisburg on November 21, 1957 to the late Marlin and Nancy Traini Snavely. Sandy enjoyed her job, at Long's Machine & Tool, as a machine operator and deburrer. She was also a disability support worker. She enjoyed camping, reading, watching horror movies, and visiting the mountains.

She is survived by her ex-husband, Keith A. Hinkel of Lebanon, her children, Anthony "Tony" Hinkel of Lebanon, Amanda Stankavage and her husband Walter of Berwick, and her sister, Marlene Snavely of Lebanon. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Snavely.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.

Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
November 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
