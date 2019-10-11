|
|
Sandra K. Klick
Lebanon - Sandra K. Klick, 79, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Lebanon WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of Sterling R. Klick. On August 12th, they celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.
Born in Lebanon on September 13, 1940, Sandy was the daughter of the late Paul and Esther Gettle Kindt. She had worked at the former First National Bank in Lebanon and retired from the Lebanon Federal Credit Union where she served as VP. She was a member of the Living Waters Chapel and she especially doing word searches.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son S. Paul Klick and his wife Tammy of Palmyra; brother Charles Kindt and grandchildren Holden, Tyler, Noad and Quinn.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Marlin and Paul Kindt and sisters Betty Zerbe, Martha Kindt, Lois Schwartz and Doris Kindt
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park, N. Annville Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019