Joppa, MD - Sandra Kay Condran Kroah Timmons 71, of Joppa, MD, formerly of Annville, passed away in the Upper Chesapeake Hospital, Bel Air, Md. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born in Lebanon on February 8, 1949, the daughter of the late Cyrus and Doris (Brightbill) Condran. Sandra was the wife of the late Fred Kroah and the wife of the late James Timmons. Sandra served her country in the U.S. Navy. Surviving are her children: Gregory Kroah of Myerstown and Cathy, wife of David Sostak of Bel Air, Md; granddaughters: Hannah and Abigail Sostak; brothers and sisters: Ruth Snavely; John Condran; Cyrus Condran; Randy Condran; Vicki Nordall; Nancy Kohr; Wanda Blevins; Linda Deyette; and Pamela Deitzler. Sandra was predeceased by her son Timothy Kroah. A viewing will be held in the Rohland Funeral Home Inc. 508 Cumberland St, Lebanon, PA, 17042 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30AM. Graveside services will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville at 11:30AM. www.rohlandfh.com