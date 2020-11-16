1/1
Sandra L."Sandy" Haag
Sandra L."Sandy" Haag

Lebanon - Sandra L. "Sandy" Haag, 67, of Lebanon, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital. She was born on Saturday, May 30, 1953 to the late Ray Billman and Gladys Billman nee Showaker in Lebanon. She was a member of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and worked as a Clerk Typist for State Dept. of Revenue. Sandy enjoyed reading from her vast library of books. Surviving are children Amy E. Bowman and spouse Joseph, Zachery Haag; 4 grandchildren; brother Steven Billman; several neices and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Harry A. Haag Jr. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association- Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
