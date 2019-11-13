Services
Matinchek & Daughter Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
260 E. Main St
Middletown, PA 17057
(717) 944-7015
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
280 N. Race St.
Middletown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra McCurdy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra McCurdy


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra McCurdy Obituary
Sandra McCurdy

Middletown - Sandra M. McCurdy, 70, of Middletown entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center.

She was born on October 29, 1949 in Lebanon and was the loving daughter of Lillian T. (Ginnetto) Milovich and the late Milo Milovich.

Sandie was a graduate of Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon. She enjoyed playing rummy with her mother and her greatest joy was her family and spending time with her two grandsons

In addition to her father, Sandie was preceded in death by her husband, William H. McCurdy and sister, Patricia Koch.

Along with Sandie's mother, she is survived by her son, Michael P. McCurdy, husband of Barbara M. of Harrisburg; daughter, Michelle P. Wycko wife of Jarrod C. of Elizabethtown; and two grandsons, Connor T. McCurdy, Ethan W. Wycko.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 280 N. Race St. Middletown, PA 17057 with the Rev. Fr. Ted Keating as celebrant. There will be a visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

Interment will be at the Hummelstown Cemetery, Hummelstown.

The family has entrusted the Matinchek Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. with the funeral arrangements.

Condolences may be sent online at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matinchek & Daughter Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -