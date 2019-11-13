|
Sandra McCurdy
Middletown - Sandra M. McCurdy, 70, of Middletown entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center.
She was born on October 29, 1949 in Lebanon and was the loving daughter of Lillian T. (Ginnetto) Milovich and the late Milo Milovich.
Sandie was a graduate of Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon. She enjoyed playing rummy with her mother and her greatest joy was her family and spending time with her two grandsons
In addition to her father, Sandie was preceded in death by her husband, William H. McCurdy and sister, Patricia Koch.
Along with Sandie's mother, she is survived by her son, Michael P. McCurdy, husband of Barbara M. of Harrisburg; daughter, Michelle P. Wycko wife of Jarrod C. of Elizabethtown; and two grandsons, Connor T. McCurdy, Ethan W. Wycko.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 280 N. Race St. Middletown, PA 17057 with the Rev. Fr. Ted Keating as celebrant. There will be a visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
Interment will be at the Hummelstown Cemetery, Hummelstown.
The family has entrusted the Matinchek Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. with the funeral arrangements.
Condolences may be sent online at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019