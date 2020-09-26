1/
Sandra S. Swope
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra S. Swope

North Annville Township - Sandra S. Swope, 70, of North Annville Township passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Sandy was a devoted grandmother, mother, wife and daughter and a beloved sister and dear friend. She leaves us all with a rich legacy of kindness and selfless giving. She is remembered as a strong woman and resilient life force to all those she touched during her journey here on earth.

Born October 29, 1949 in Hershey, she was a daughter of Esther (Fureman) Umberger of Palmyra and the late Lloyd H. Umberger Sr.

Retired from Good Samaritan Hospital and a former employee with 25 years of service at the Hershey Medical Center, Sandy received a Bachelor of Administration in Public Policy from Penn State University and served on the Hummelstown Borough Council. Sandy supported many local charities and organizations.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 19 years Robert Lee Swope, Sr., daughter Amy A. Hahn of Hummelstown and granddaughters Mikaela Hahn and Jennifer Swope; siblings Linda Lebo (Roger), Randall Umberger (Maxine), Keith Umberger (June), Lloyd Umberger, Jr. (Martha) and Joel Umberger (Sharon); eight nieces and nephews, 15 great nieces and nephews and countless friends.

A Visitation will be held out of doors on Thursday October 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm followed by a Celebration of Life service at 3:00 pm at 1976 Laudermilch Road, Palmyra.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, Inc. 7790 Grayson Road Harrisburg, PA 17111.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Service
03:00 PM
1976 Laudermilch Road
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved