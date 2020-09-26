Sandra S. Swope
North Annville Township - Sandra S. Swope, 70, of North Annville Township passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Sandy was a devoted grandmother, mother, wife and daughter and a beloved sister and dear friend. She leaves us all with a rich legacy of kindness and selfless giving. She is remembered as a strong woman and resilient life force to all those she touched during her journey here on earth.
Born October 29, 1949 in Hershey, she was a daughter of Esther (Fureman) Umberger of Palmyra and the late Lloyd H. Umberger Sr.
Retired from Good Samaritan Hospital and a former employee with 25 years of service at the Hershey Medical Center, Sandy received a Bachelor of Administration in Public Policy from Penn State University and served on the Hummelstown Borough Council. Sandy supported many local charities and organizations.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 19 years Robert Lee Swope, Sr., daughter Amy A. Hahn of Hummelstown and granddaughters Mikaela Hahn and Jennifer Swope; siblings Linda Lebo (Roger), Randall Umberger (Maxine), Keith Umberger (June), Lloyd Umberger, Jr. (Martha) and Joel Umberger (Sharon); eight nieces and nephews, 15 great nieces and nephews and countless friends.
A Visitation will be held out of doors on Thursday October 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm followed by a Celebration of Life service at 3:00 pm at 1976 Laudermilch Road, Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, Inc. 7790 Grayson Road Harrisburg, PA 17111.
