Sara E. Fetter
Myerstown - Sara E. Fetter, 98, formerly of Richland, passed away at Stoneridge Village on June 16, 2020. She was born in Heidelberg Township on January 29, 1922 to the late Harry W. and Gertrude E. Beamesderfer. She was the wife of Earl R. Fetter, who passed away in 2002. They had been married for 56 years. She was strong in her faith and was ready for the call, "Well done, good and faithful servant." She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ in Richland. Sara worked as a seamstress until retirement. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking (especially sugar cookies). Her favorite pastimes would be spent bird watching, playing cards and Phillies baseball. She is survived by her son, Larry, husband of Connie Fetter of Howard, Pa, daughters, Barbara, wife of Joel Miller of Bird in Hand, Pa. and Debra Alice, wife of James Dickson of Long Valley, NJ. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild. She was preceded in death by 14 brothers and 1 sister. She was "Aunt Sara" to many nieces and nephews who lovingly included her in trips to the mountains or beach. The family wishes to thank all the neighbors, friends and relatives who looked after her and helped her stay in her house until the age of 95. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be sent to: Vision Corps, Alley Center for the Blind, 2550 Hanford Drive, Lebanon, Pa, 17046 or Grace United Church of Christ, 22 Church St, Richland, Pa. 17087,A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Millbach Cemetery. clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.