Sarah Brandt
Annville - Sarah B. (Theal) Brandt, 100, of Annville died on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at home with family. She was the wife of the late Melvin E. Brandt (1975) and daughter of he late Samuel and Jennie Theal.
Surviving are daughter, Lucille Klepper (caregiver); 4 grandchilden: Thomas, Terry, Christina Kurtz (Kevin), Kandi Allwein (Todd) and 4 great-grandchildren: Samantha, Sarah, Holly and Orion. She was preceded in death by a daughter Dorothy Brandt (2011) and 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
A viewing will be Monday, July 8 from 7-8PM at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078. Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11AM. Viewing at 10-11AM prior to service at the Palmyra Church of the Brethren, 45 N. Chestnut St., Palmyra, PA 17078. Burial will follow at Hanoverdale Cemetery, Hummelstown.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 7, 2019