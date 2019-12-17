Services
Jonestown - Sarah C. Moyer, 92, of Jonestown, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born on Tuesday, November 8, 1927 to the late Charles Steiner and Sylvia Steiner nee Epler in Hummelstown. She was a member of Faith Fellowship Church. The name "Sarah" means princess in Hebrew. Sarah was active in church and loved reading the Bible and Beverly Lewis books. She enjoyed watching birds, playing games, especially Parcheesi, puzzles and gardening. Surviving are children Harry D. spouse of Joan Moyer, John L. Moyer, Robert A. spouse of Cindy Moyer, Ruth Geist, Mary J. spouse of Edwin "Ted" Kohr, Kathy spouse of Jeff Yeagley; 16 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; brothers Lester K. Steiner, Paul L. Steiner, Wayne D. Steiner; sisters Sylvia J. Sholly, Anna M. Kapp. She was preceded in death by husband Harry L. Moyer; siblings Charles W. Steiner, Harry S. Steiner, Lewis E. Sowers, Edward C. Steiner, Harold R.P. Steiner, Catherine E. Dye, Allen E. Steiner. Viewing will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM at Faith Fellowship Church, 721 E. Penn Ave., Cleona. Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the church. Burial will be at Zion "Goshert's" UCC Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Fellowship Church, 721 E. Penn Ave., Cleona, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
