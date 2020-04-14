|
Sarah L. Farst
Palmyra - Sarah L. Farst, 87, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.
Born September 23, 1932 in Lebanon, she was a daughter of the late Henry A. and Ethel Mae (Emerich) Minnich.
Retired from H.B. Reese Candy Company, she was a member of Encounter Church of Palmyra.
Surviving are her daughters Linda Boyer, Cindy Smith, and Tina Farst; siblings Phyllis Harman, Anita Warwood, Jean Archibald, and Robert Minnich; six grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
Private interment in Covenant Greenwood Cemetery, Ebenezer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Encounter Church of Palmyra, PO Box 422, Palmyra, PA 17078.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020