Sarah L. Lapp
Sarah L. Lapp

Lebanon - Sarah L. Lapp, 71, of Lebanon, passed away in her residence on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was the wife of Moses G. Lapp, Sr. She was born in Lebanon on October 18, 1948, daughter of the late Isaac H. and Mattie S. (Lapp) Zook. She was member of the Old Order Amish congregation. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Levi, at home, Isaac married to SaraAnn (Lapp) Lapp, Lebanon, David, Lebanon, Annie, wife of Jacob L. Glick, Fredericksburg, Ben married to Miriam (Zook) Lapp, Newmanstown, Mary wife of LeRoy Lentz, Jr., Myerstown, Moses, Jr., married to Ruthie (Zook) Lapp, Lebanon, Samuel married to Linda (Stoltzfus) Lapp, Myerstown, Katie wife of Stevie Lapp, Myerstown, Sadie wife of John Stoltzfus, Gap, Stevie married to Kathryn (Stoltzfus) Lapp, Lebanon, and her siblings David B. Zook married to Fannie (Lapp), Myerstown, John L. Zook married to Sadie (Lapp), Myerstown, Jonas L. Zook married to Sarah (Lapp), IN, Noah L. Zook married to Katie (Lapp), Lebanon, Rachel Esh, Myerstown, Annie and Rebecca Zook, Myerstown, 37 grandchildren. Preceded in death by sisters Sylvia and Mary Lapp, brother-in-law Stephen Esh, grandson Jacob R. Glick. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 9:00 AM (standard time) at her residence: 301 Fox Road, Lebanon Viewing from time of this notice until the service at the residence. Interment in Lapp Cemetery, Myerstown. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. clauserfh.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
