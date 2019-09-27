Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Scott's Pond
223 Millbach Road
Kleinfeltersville, PA
Scott D. Stohler

Scott D. Stohler Obituary
Scott D. Stohler

Kleinfeltersville - Scott D. Stohler, 63, of Kleinfeltersville, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at home.

He was born in Lebanon County, to the late Harry and Joanne (Clauser) Stohler and was the husband of Sherry (Polynone) Stohler with whom he shared 40 years of marriage.

Scott was the owner of Classy Canine Lodging. He enjoyed woodworking, boating, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed, traveling, playing online poker and loved his dogs!

In addition to his wife, Scott is survived by a son, Seth, husband of Jamie Stohler of Kleinfeltersville; a daughter, Sarah, wife of John Myer of Reading; two grandchildren, Hannah and Benjamin; a sister, Debbie Ruth of Renovo and two brothers, Bob, husband of Dawn Stohler of Myerstown, and Bruce Stohler of Kleinfeltersville.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Scott's Pond, 223 Millbach Road, Kleinfeltersville with Chaplain Nilda Roman officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

If desired, memorial contributions in Scott's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019
