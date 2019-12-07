|
Scott Franklin Moyer
Schaefferstown -
Scott Franklin Moyer, 64, of Schaefferstown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Donna Behney Moyer. He was born in Lebanon on April 14, 1955, son of the late Franklin Grant and Elizabeth Hartman Moyer. Scott was job foreman for Arthur Funk and Sons in Lebanon where he was employed for 34 years. He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Schaefferstown. He previously served for 19 years as Assistant Scout Master of BSA, Troop 417; and served on Grace UCC of Richland Consistory and held position of Chairman of Property Committee and Sunday School Secretary. He coached/assisted coaching with Heidelberg Township Rec baseball, soccer, basketball and was a member of Kleinfeltersville Tennis Club. Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Jennifer Haas, Gregory Moyer and wife Keely McGeehan; Grant Moyer and wife Hannah Gordon; step children, Amora Cook and husband Justin Bord; Zachary Cook and wife Kendra Cook; Averee Shaw and husband Adam Shaw; eleven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandchild. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 am at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1432 Heidelberg Ave., Schaefferstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, donate to , P. O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019