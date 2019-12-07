Services
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Moyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Franklin Moyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Franklin Moyer Obituary
Scott Franklin Moyer

Schaefferstown -

Scott Franklin Moyer, 64, of Schaefferstown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Donna Behney Moyer. He was born in Lebanon on April 14, 1955, son of the late Franklin Grant and Elizabeth Hartman Moyer. Scott was job foreman for Arthur Funk and Sons in Lebanon where he was employed for 34 years. He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Schaefferstown. He previously served for 19 years as Assistant Scout Master of BSA, Troop 417; and served on Grace UCC of Richland Consistory and held position of Chairman of Property Committee and Sunday School Secretary. He coached/assisted coaching with Heidelberg Township Rec baseball, soccer, basketball and was a member of Kleinfeltersville Tennis Club. Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Jennifer Haas, Gregory Moyer and wife Keely McGeehan; Grant Moyer and wife Hannah Gordon; step children, Amora Cook and husband Justin Bord; Zachary Cook and wife Kendra Cook; Averee Shaw and husband Adam Shaw; eleven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandchild. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 am at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1432 Heidelberg Ave., Schaefferstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, donate to , P. O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -