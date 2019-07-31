Services
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-9211
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:30 PM
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Jennings Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Jennings Lewis Obituary
Scott Jennings Lewis

Palmyra - Scott Jennings Lewis, 62, of Palmyra, passed away on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at the Hershey Medical Center. His parents were the late Anna J. Adomaitis, and the late James S. Lewis, Sr.

A 1974 graduate of Palmyra Area High School, Scott earned an associate's degree from Thompson Institute. He lived in Seattle, Washington, for several years, returning to Palmyra in 1982.

Those who know and love Scott are proud of his strength in living with mental illness, and feel blessed to be witness to his patience and kindness toward his mother in his many years as her companion.

In addition to his mother, Scott is survived by his sister, Cynthia J. Lewis, of Mechanicsburg, and his brother, James S. Lewis, Jr., of Palmyra.

Scott will be remembered at his mother's funeral service at 2:30PM on August 2, 2019 at Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Penn State Hershey Medical Center Liver Transplant Program, PO Box 850, H 062, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now