Services
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
717-432-5312
For more information about
Scott Rittle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Rittle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Rittle Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Rittle Sr. Obituary
Scott Rittle, Sr.

Dillsburg - Scott A. Rittle, Sr., 58, loving husband and father, of Dillsburg, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at his home.

He was born October 10, 1961, in Lebanon the son of the late Robert E. and Janet G. (Martin) Rittle.

Scott was last employed as a scrub technician at Hershey Medical Center. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and fishing.

Scott is survived by his wife, Patty M. (Turchi) Rittle; two sons, Scott A. Rittle, Jr. of San Diego, CA, Skyler H. Rittle of Annville; two brothers, Robert Rittle of Richland, Jay Rittle of Lebanon; one sister, Sherri Kern of Lebanon; and five grandchildren, Aerizh, Adryanne, Ayvrill, Ahyden, and Remington.

Services will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 6:00 pm in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. A viewing will be held Thursday from 5-6 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Rolling Green Cemetery, Camp Hill.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Alcoholism Research, Inc., P.O. Box 31135, Chicago, IL 60631.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -