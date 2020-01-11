|
Seldon B. McIntosh
Jonestown - Seldon B. McIntosh, 80, of Jonestown, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Gloria J. Dick McIntosh. On August 15th, they celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.
Born in Happy, KY on September 18, 1939, he was the son of the late Isaac and Cora Burton McIntosh. Seldon served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict and was the recipient of the Purple Heart and was awarded 2 Silver Stars. He retired from the Army in 1982, after serving his country for 27 years as an E-9 Command Sergeant Major. Following his retirement, he worked as a Pharmacy Technician at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was a member of the Mt. Lebanon Lodge 226, the Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Weidle Royal Arch Chapter 197, Hermit Commandery #24, and the Quittapahilla Forest #25. He was an avid reader and he loved to golf. He loved his family and he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Lyn, wife of Jeff Hufton of Fogelsville and Kim Munro and her companion Brian Moyer of Fogelsville; four grandchildren Travis, Katlyn, Ryan and Quinn; and sisters Elva King and Clara Cole both of Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Elbert, Isaac, Fred and Alec and a sister Mary Ritchie.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held on Wednesday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A Masonic service will be held at 5:45 p.m. An additional viewing will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Interment, with military honors, will follow at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Folds of Honor Eastern PA-NJ, P.O. Box 276, Center Valley, PA 18034.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020