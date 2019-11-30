|
SGM Larry C. Klink
Lebanon - Larry C Klink, 75, of Lebanon and formerly of Hummelsstown, passed away in Hershey on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Born April 18, 1944 in Union Deposit, he was the son of the late George and Marybelle (Goshorn) Klink.
Larry served in the PA Army National Guard and participated in numerous deployments, he also served in various positions in the Enlisted Association during his 40-year career. Since retirement he served as the Program Support Specialist for PA under the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. Larry enjoyed mentoring junior / senior soldiers, playing softball, was an avid sports fan of the New York Yankees and the Chicago Bears.
Larry is survived by his wife Jan, children Erik Klink, April Klink Filer, stepson Stephen Mays, 3 grandsons 1 step grandson and 1 great grandson. He is survived by his sister, Shirley (Osmond) Arkley and brother in law Kent Arkley.
A viewing will be held at the Church of Good Shepherd, 1500 Quentin Rd, Lebanon, PA 17042, Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5 pm - 8pm and December 6, 2019 from 10am - 11am. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 am, followed by interment with full military honors at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Sjogren's Syndrome Foundation at sjogrens.org or St Jude Children Research Hospital at stjude.org .
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019