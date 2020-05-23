|
Sharon B. Ail
Sharon B. Ail, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born August 6, 1952 in Lebanon, PA she was the daughter of the late Elvin E. and Betty (Yingst) Blauch. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Timothy S. Ail, a son Jonathan M and Tara (Freeman) Ail of Castle Rock, CO, a son Christopher A and Nicole (Brown) Ail of Mechanicsburg and a daughter Rebecca L (Ail) and Nathan Sullivan of Chambersburg, PA, 7 grandchildren (Corbin, Anna, Nolan, Sarah, Jackson, Summer and Joshua), a sister Mrs. Beverly (Blauch) and David Rhodes of Hummelstown, a brother E. Bradley Blauch of Lebanon, a sister-in law Dr. Suzanne Ail of Lancaster, a sister-in-law Beth (DeLiberty) Ail of Hummelstown, a brother-in-law Robert A and Ellen Ail of Palmyra, a mother-in law Anne O. Ail of Elizabethtown and seven nieces and nephews.
After twelve years in the greater Philadelphia area, Tim and Sharon made their home in Bloomsburg, PA for almost 33 years before recently moving to Palmyra, PA. Sharon was a faithful and dedicated servant at Shiloh Bible Church in Bloomsburg, helping as a Sr. High Youth Group leader, Children's Church Coordinator, Mom's Morning Out Babysitter, a piano accompanist, and as a helper in the nursery and Share Ministry. She had also been involved with Stonecroft Ministries and Friendship Bible Fellowships. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the mission's fund at Shiloh Bible Church, 123 Church Street, Bloomsburg, PA. 17815
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 23 to May 24, 2020