Sharon Craig Karnes
Bainbridge, GA - June 18, 1950 - October 9, 2019
Sharon Craig Karnes, 69, of Bainbridge, GA, formerly of Lebanon, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Ivey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ron Kirkland officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.iveyfuneral.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Southwest Georgia Regional Library System, 301 S. Monroe Street, Bainbridge, GA 39819.
Sharon Sue Craig was born June 18, 1950 in Danville, KY, the daughter of Edgar and Marjorie Lamb Craig. She graduated from Danville High School and pursued a bachelor's degree in psychology from University Missouri. Sharon married Terry Karnes and they made their home in Lebanon, PA. In 1999 Sharon and Terry decided to head south in search of a slower pace. They found it in Bainbridge, GA. Sharon was of Lutheran faith.
Working as a reference librarian at Gilbert H. Gragg Library for twenty or so years, Sharon met all sorts of people from all walks of life. She loved the library and all the folks associated with it, especially her patrons. She was an avid reader averaging two to three books per week and delved into genealogy in her spare time. Sharon listened to jazz and blues, enjoying every measure. As the author of her own story, Sharon would tell you her favorite chapters included the adventures of Alexandra and Ethan, the grandchildren she adored.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Terry Karnes; her children, Stephen Karnes of Mobile, AL and Craig & Lisa Ruth Karnes of Alpharetta, GA; her siblings, Ed & Sharon Ann Craig of San Antonio, TX; and her grandchildren, Alexandra and Ethan. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Phyllis Ray.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019