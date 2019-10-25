|
|
Sharon L. Firestone
Palmyra - Sharon L. Firestone, 70, of Palmyra, died on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Kadima Rehabilitation & Nursing at Palmyra. She was born on Saturday, February 26, 1949 to the late David O. Kreiser and Marie K. Kreiser nee Weaver in Meckville, PA. She was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and retired as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Sharon was involved with UM Women's Church and Red Bird Mission Camp. Surviving are children Michael G. Winters, Myerstown, Michele Allen, VT, Hellen Martin, Cleona; step children Douglas spouse of Chris Firestone, Margaret Binner, Althea spouse of Nathan Messer; grandchildren Nathan Allen, Boston Lutz, Dustin Lutz, Jessika Lutz; step grandchildren Lia Messer, Nathaniel Messer, Zachary Firestone, Joselyn Binner, Kayla Firestone, Jacob Williams, Dane Firestone; great grandchildren Melanie Brown, Destine Brown. She was preceded in death by husbands Terrance Winters, Ralph Firestone; step grandchild Madelyn Messer. Viewing will be on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Rt. 72 North, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the church with viewing starting at 10:00AM. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Rt. 72 North, Lebanon, PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019