Sharon L. Gockley
Myerstown - Sharon L. Gockley, 72, of Myerstown, died on Friday, June 21, 2019 at her home. She was born on Sunday, May 11, 1947 to the late James Ebur and Bernice Ebur nee Dasher in Lebanon. She was a member of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and worked as a Foreman at H.H. Brown Shoe Company and Assistant Manager at Kmart. Sharon was an avid baker, candy maker and enjoyed gardening. Surviving are husband Elmer E. Gockley; children Wendy Reyes, TX, Crystal Kreiser, Lebanon, Stacie Heist, Myerstown, Andrea Barbaretta, Cleona, Robert Krall, Myerstown; stepchildren Sheila spouse of Jeffrey Klopp, Myerstown, Todd Gockley, DE, Kristi spouse of Todd Brown, Richland; grandchildren Brooke Gilmore, TX, Rheanna Reyes, TX, Nicolle Ritchie, Bethel, Ashly Heist, Myerstown, Corey Heist, Myerstown, Miranda Barbaretta, Lebanon, Breydan Barbaretta, Lebanon, Matthew Barbaretta, Lebanon, Brianna Krall, Ashland, Emily Krall, Philadelphia; 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by grandson Timothy Fiddner; sister Helen Bamberger. Viewing will be on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman Street, Lebanon. Services will be on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the church with viewing starting at 11:00AM. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to - Lebanon Division, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 26, 2019