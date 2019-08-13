Resources
Shawn M. Dundore


1960 - 2019
Shawn M. Dundore Obituary
Shawn M. Dundore

Newmanstown - Shawn M. Dundore, 58, of Newmanstown, passed away in the evening hours, Saturday, August 10, 2019, of natural causes in her residence.

She was the wife of Dale R. Dundore.

Born October 10, 1960, in Lebanon, she was a daughter of the late Carl E. Hibshman & Marion L. (nee' Fogelman) Hibshman, of Lebanon.

A 1978 graduate of ELCO, she was employed by Covance Research.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her son: Jere L. (Beth) Ritchie; her siblings: Terry Hibshman, Lynn (Sue) Hibshman, Randy (Linda) Hibshman, Scott (Lori) Hibshman, Pamala Hibshman; and her grandchildren: Nevaeh Ritchie & Bailey Beamesderfer. She was predeceased by her son, Brandon W. Ritchie in 2016.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Shawn's memory may be made to the Sechler Family Cancer Center, 844 Tuck St., Lebanon, PA 17042

The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf is assisting the family. www.mullfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019
