Sheila Kay FineganPalmyra - Sheila Kay Finegan, 76, of Palmyra, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Cedar Haven. She was the wife of the late Richard W. Finegan, who passed away in 2019.Sheila was born in Lewistown, PA on December 21, 1943 to the late Harvey and Sarah (Hughes) Earnest. She had worked for Hershey Park in the maintenance and cleaning departments. She was a member of Palmyra Assembly of God Church and was active with women's ministry at the church. She enjoyed doing crosswords, word searches, crocheting, and spending time with her grandchildren.She is survived by her children, William Finegan and his wife Ann of Palmyra, Kimberly Smith of Palmyra, grandchildren, Beth Connelly, Holly Connelly, Heather Saylor, Shane Kline, several great grandchildren, and a brother John Earnest of Carlisle. She was preceded in death by a sister Barbara Alcala.Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11AM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Burial will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. There will be a visitation held from 10AM until 11AM at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Life Connection Church, 1384 Park Drive, Palmyra, PA 17078.