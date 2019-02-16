Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Annville - Sheila M. Ellinger, 74, of Annville died Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Cedar Haven Nursing Home, Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Richard C. Ellinger who died in 2005.

Born in Lebanon on May 13, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Lawton and Margaret Chernich Offutt. She was employed as a bookkeeper for Parks and Company, Palmyra.

Sheila was a 1962 graduate of Cornwall High School, a member of Cornwall United Methodist Church and enjoyed cooking, gardening, and travel.

Surviving are three sons Richard M. husband of Kelly L. Ellinger of Cornwall, Andrew T. Ellinger of Annville, Daniel J. husband of RaeAnne Ellinger of Annville, a daughter Amy L. Ellinger of Cornwall, 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and three sisters Vikki Ritchie of Fredericksburg, Karen Ammons of Charlestown, South Carolina, and Beverly Collado of Jacksonville, Florida. She was preceded in death by a brother Louis Offutt and a sister Margaret Offutt.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10-11 AM prior to the service.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 16, 2019
