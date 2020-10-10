1/1
Sheila Marie Long
Sheila Marie Long

Annville - Sheila Marie Long, age 65, passed away on October 07, 2020 at her home in Annville, PA. Born on December 22, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Victor John Lash and Christine Rossetti Lash, and grew up in Annville with her three siblings.

Sheila was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, friend to many, and companion. She and Sam Brubaker have lived happily together since 1998 in the Annville home that once belonged to Sheila's grandparents.

One of Sheila's greatest joys was spending time with her children and grandchildren; she was their biggest supporter and fan, never missing a game or recital. She also enjoyed bowling with her partner Sam; reading by her pool; visiting the beach; going to movies and Harrisburg Senators games with her friends; cuddling with her three dogs; and cheering on her favorite sports teams, especially the Yankees.

Sheila was known by all as being one of the nicest, happiest, and most positive people you could ever hope to meet. She saw the good in everyone and everything (making her a great person and an awful movie critic). Always with a beaming smile on her face, Sheila was someone that brightened everyone's day and truly made the world a warmer, kinder, and better place. She was a sunflower.

Sheila is survived by her other half Samuel Brubaker; son Casey Long and wife Jessica Long; daughter Jessica Baker and husband Brad Baker; grandchildren Victor Long, Mariana Long, and Scott Baker; sister Sharon Moore and husband Keith Moore; sister Cheryl Brankley and husband Dave Brankley; and brother Steven Lash and wife Sue Lash.

Funeral services will be held on October 14, 2020 at 11 a.m.at the Zion Evangelical Congregational Church at 710 South White Oak Street, Annville, PA. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sheila's memory to her church, Zion Evangelical Congregational Church. Contributions can be made via the website (http://zionecc.com/donate/) or mailed to the church.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Zion Evangelical Congregational Church
OCT
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zion Evangelical Congregational Church
October 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
