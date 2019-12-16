|
Shelby Ann Coons Applegate
Shelby Ann Coons Applegate, 84, passed on December 14th, 2019 after a long and losing battle with Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by many loving family and friends including: her husband of 62 years Dr. Howard L. Applegate; her children Mark L. Applegate (Gina), Scott B. Applegate, Jill Applegate Hogg (Rick); Krista Kovalchick (Jamie); her grandchildren: Casey Applegate, Lewis Applegate, Mason Applegate, Elizabeth Applegate, Nicholas Hogg, Kylie Hogg, Emma Kovalchick; and a sister Audrey Coons Foster (Dann). Shelby was pre-deceased by her eldest son Howard Sheldon Applegate (1987).
Shelby was born July 12th, 1935 to Thyra Lassey (nee) and Sheldon F. Coons in Cornwall, NY. She later moved to Poughkeepsie, NY where she graduated from high school in 1953. She enrolled at Drew University, NJ where she majored in religion. There she met classmate Howard Applegate. Shelby participated in many student activities and graduated in June 1957. She married Howard on August 25, 1957 whereupon they moved to Syracuse, NY where her four children were born. She worked for Syracuse University, Sun Oil Company, and Chevrolet Motor Division of General Motor Corporation. She spent most of her spare time engaged in gardening and working to become a professional artist. The Applegates moved to the Philadelphia suburbs where she continued art and gardening. After Howard received a job at Lebanon Valley College, the family moved to Mt. Gretna, PA. Here she worked as a professional artist that grew well as she entered many juried art shows and won many prizes. She attended the Penland School of Crafts & Art in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains for many years. Her interest in gardening also grew as many floral arrangements were produced for public events in the area.
About this time she earned a second Bachelor's Degree in Creativity from Lebanon Valley College. She always had enjoyed writing and worked as a co-author with her husband of two national columns: "Taking Stock" monthly in Bank Note Reporter on American financial history and collecting of obsolete stocks and bonds and "On Paper" monthly in Old Cars on collectable paper generated by American automotive companies. The Applegates developed a system where Howard was researcher and Shelby was final writer. She was a co-owner of Applegate + Applegate, major dealers in collectable automotive paper. Shelby also wrote extensive personal journals about her artwork and preferences in the art world.
Sports were also important to Shelby. A renewed interest in tennis, a game her father taught her as a young girl, led to her participation in many regional singles and doubles tournaments. She avidly followed the Philadelphia Phillies at the ballpark and on TV. She attended many of the plays and concerts in Mt. Gretna. She was an experienced paper maker and taught classes in that subject. Shelby also volunteered as a guest art teacher for troubled students at the Lebanon City School District.
She travelled extensively in America, Canada, England, and Italy. She was an experienced collector of stuffed animals, the most favorite was "Bear", a very large animal. She and her husband had many dogs and cats over the years. The last two of which were dogs: Daisy, the final of many Bedlington Terriers, and Reggie, a retired racing Greyhound.
Shelby was the voice of kindness, wisdom, great humor, and strength. Her influence and guidance were invaluable. Shelby Applegate has given much to her communities and has fought the good fight. Her last few months were of comfort and support under Holisticare Hospice. She will be long remembered by family and friends. "Wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories." (Author Unknown). May she rest in well-deserved peace.
Memorial services will be private.
Condolences can be sent to:
The Applegate Family 95 Woodland Drive, Honey Brook, PA 19344
Contributions can be made in Shelby's name to:
The Woman Artists Lecture Series The Advancement Office at Lebanon Valley College 101 North College Avenue Annville, PA 17003
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019