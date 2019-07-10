|
|
Sheldon L. "Big Bill" Stout
Myerstown - Sheldon L. "Big Bill" Stout, 84, of Myerstown, died on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at StoneRidge Towne Center. He was born on Tuesday, January 1, 1935 to the late Harry Stout and Helen Stout in Berwick, PA. He was a veteran of the Navy and enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sheldon also enjoyed the Steve Harvey Show and chewing Double Mint gum. Surviving are children Mary Anne spouse of Dean Bogart, Barbara Stout, Thomas M. spouse of Violet E. Peters, William T. spouse of Beth A. Peters, Regina Jo Peters; grandchildren Jason Peters, Marc Peters, Kristy Ludwig, Tammy Allwein, Jeremy Wunderlich, Jamie Norton, Kenny Gilbert, Randy Gilbert, Tammy Heilman, Angela Peters; 28 great grandchildren; sister Catherine Titus. He was preceded in death by wife Dorothy R. Stout nee Peters; son Ronald Peters. Viewing will be on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 10, 2019